Around 17 lakh people returned to UP in over 1265 trains, says Additional Chief Secy Awanish Awasti

Around 17 lakh people have returned to Uttar Pradesh in more than 1265 trains, UP Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said on Tuesday.
"Around 17,00,728 people in more than 1265 trains have returned to the state of Uttar Pradesh from different states till 2 pm today," said Additional Chief Secretary Awasthi.
On May 24, Awasthi had said that around 23 lakh migrant labourers have been brought to Uttar Pradesh from other states during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Meanwhile, 197 new positive cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases of COVID-19 to 2,680 in the state.
As many as 3,698 people have been discharged from the disease while 170 deaths have been reported till date, according to the State Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)