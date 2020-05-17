Migrant labourers gather at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border amid lockdown

New Delhi: A large number of migrant labourers who were walking down to their native states, gathered in Gazipur at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border amid COVID-19 lockdown on Sunday.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Police, labourers have been asked to take trains or buses.

"There is a large crowd here in Gazipur at the Delhi-UP border. We are asking them to take trains or buses. No person without a valid pass is allowed to enter the state," Prachanda Tyagi, sub-inspector, Uttar Pradesh police told ANI.