‘Arey o sadak chaap buddhe’: BJP leader Nupur Sharma called out for profanity on Arnab Goswami’s show

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nupur Sharma headlined a couple of days back for claiming her character was assaulted during the LIVE debate with Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami.
Now, in a recent video shared on Twitter, many have called out Sharma for using profanity during the same show.
Sharma in the video can be seen debating with her counterpart and making statements such as “Drink some water, look after your heart; you’re just counting days on earth anyway. You’re an uncouth vagabond, arey o sadak chaap.”
Many Twitter users touted this to be hate speech and slammed Sharma for her choice of words.
One user wrote, "She is one of the most uncouth spokesperson and arrogant as well."
“Thanks to Nupur Sharma for educating the Indian children and youths on how to behave with their parents and grandparents,” added another.
