Watch: TV actor Kunika Lal called out for mocking 'Patna people' on Arnab Goswami's show

After Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s explosive interview with Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami, the prime time show, recently held another panel discussion on similar lines.
Titled as ‘India wants Sushant truth’, the panellists arrived to debate over the lobbying against Kangana and who are accountable for actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.
However, things turned into a heated argument when TV actress Kunikal Lal used the phrase “all you Patna people” while countering author and writer Shubhrastha.
For those unversed, Sushant hailed from Patna – a city in the state of Bihar.
The clip went viral on social media and a section of Twitter was unhappy with Kunika.
One user wrote, “Is Patna people a slang? When someone says Mumbaikar or Delhites these people will stand proud I am born in Bihar and I am proud of it. It just the reflection of their thoughts and sick mind sets Despite of living in these urban jungles they haven't learnt manners and etiquettes.”
“Bihar produces the highest number of civil servants and some of the most brilliant minds of the world. Never forget that,” added another.
Here are some more reactions.
Kunika Lal is an Indian TV actor, producer and social activist. She is known for her various characters in many Indian films as a villain and in comic roles. ‘Swabhimaan’ a TV serial, where she played an 18-year-old mother was a breakthrough role that won her many plaudits. She also did negative roles in films like ‘Beta’, ‘Gumraah’ and ‘Khiladi’ followed.
