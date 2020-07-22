Watch: TV actor Kunika Lal called out for mocking 'Patna people' on Arnab Goswami's show

After Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s explosive interview with Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami, the prime time show, recently held another panel discussion on similar lines.

Titled as ‘India wants Sushant truth’, the panellists arrived to debate over the lobbying against Kangana and who are accountable for actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

However, things turned into a heated argument when TV actress Kunikal Lal used the phrase “all you Patna people” while countering author and writer Shubhrastha.

For those unversed, Sushant hailed from Patna – a city in the state of Bihar.

The clip went viral on social media and a section of Twitter was unhappy with Kunika.