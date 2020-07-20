Repast over Republic: Why South actor Kasthuri Shankar started eating on Arnab Goswami's show

A day after Kangana Ranaut’s exclusive interaction with Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami, the channel held another panel discussion on its prime time, discussing ‘Bollywood lobby’.

South actress Kasthuri Shankar was one of the panellists on the show.

The discussions were conducted via Skype call, and Shankar was seen having her meal during the LIVE debate. As the clip went viral, Kasthuri was lauded for her confidence and simply being herself.

Reacting to one of the posts on Twitter, she wrote, “Nothing to do with confidence. I spent 60 minutes watching Arnab in hypermode, He wasn't gonna let me talk anyways, so I left and grabbed lunch. But forgot to sign off skype. Apologies to everyone for the mess up! No offence or disrespect intended!”