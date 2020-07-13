Watch: Panellist smokes during live debate, Twitter in splits

A few years ago, the late Vinod Mehta was spotted taking a swig from a drink during a debate on Times Now.
Raghu Karnad had jokingly written: “My old boss, Vinod Mehta, shows the nation how to get through a @timesnow debate.”
On Monday, history was re-lived with another sinful act when a panellist was seen smoking on live air.
The anchor can be heard saying that ABP News’ National Affairs Expert Abhigyan Prakash was joining them on debate. Perhaps he didn’t realise that the camera was on.
A veteran journalist who has been around since 1994, he launched NDTV India and his profile on the NDTV website notes: “ Senior Executive Editor Abhigyan Prakash is easily one of the best known faces of Indian news television. A prolific anchor, reporter and political analyst, he has, over the years, acquired the distinction of being a tough TV interviewer and a political commentator.”
