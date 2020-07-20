5 major allegations made by Kangana Ranaut targeting Bollywood bigwigs Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt, Javed Akhtar

Javed Akhtar told her to commit suicide

Kangana made headlines for her courtship with actor Hrithik Roshan. She called out the actor and his father Rakesh of maligning her image in public.

Acting upon the statements Ranaut made in the media, she claimed that veteran writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar asked her to apologise to Roshan, or else she will have to commit suicide.

She said, “Javed Akhtar called me to his house and said clearly, 'If you don't apologise to Hrithik Roshan, you will have to commit suicide. They will put you in jail, they have found evidence.' I asked him, 'What evidence? What have I done?'. To this, Javed Akhtar said, "Tere mooh kaala ho jaayega, tu jaayegi kaha?" Javed Akhtar has enough political connections to get away with pretty much anything in Mumbai. And, Mahesh Bhatt is his best friend."

Unable to marry or have a child

Ranaut asserted that small town folks value respect and not money. Calling Sushant a rapist made it difficult for him to back to his hometown Bihar. Similarly by turning her into a ‘nymphomaniac’, affected her personal life.

She said, “18 brands dropped me within 2 months. Maybe I didn't have the thought of killing myself but definitely shaving my head off and disappearing. My relatives didn't let their children meet me because you turned me into a nymphomaniac. Called me so many things in public. As a girl, having a marriage and a child is no more an option for me. They turned Sushant also into a rapist. How will he go back to Bihar? Small cities don't value money, they value respect.”

Aditya Chopra threatened her when she refused ‘Sultan

Kangana further claimed that she had refused to work in Aditya Chopra’s Sultan (starring Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma).

She said, "The director came to my house and narrated the script. I had a meeting with Aditya Chopra... just so that I could express my apologies in person and he was fine at the time. But later a news piece came out saying 'Kangana said No to Sultan'. And then he messaged me, 'How dare you?! You say No to me'. And then he told me, 'You are finished'.”

Returning Padma Shri

Mumbai Police summoned over 30 people associated with Sushant Singh Rajput. Kangana, who is currently in Manali was also asked to appear for questioning.

She said, “They summoned me, and I asked them too, that I’m in Manali, that you can send somebody to take my statement, but I have not received anything after that. I am telling you, if I have said anything, which I can’t testify, which I can’t prove, and which is not in public domain, I will return my Padma Shri.”