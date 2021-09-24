'Apna Dal will also be part of coalition': BJP strikes alliance with Nishad Party ahead Uttar Pradesh polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh has finalised its alliance with the Nishad Party for the upcoming Assembly elections.

While talking to reporters, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is the party's election in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, said that the alliance would further strengthen the BJP in the next elections. He said that apart from Apna Dal, the Nishad Party would be its ally now.

"Apna Dal will also be part of BJP-led alliance for the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh," Dharmendra Pradhan said.

Pradhan said that he had toured the state and met people and was confident that the party would return to power with greater strength. He said that all issues had been addressed and would be known to all at the appropriate time.

State BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh said that the three parties would contest the elections together. However, he did not mention about the seat sharing arrangement among the three.

"BJP will contest the 2022 Assembly polls in alliance with Nishad Party under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Narendra Modi," UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said.

Meanwhile, Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad said that the party's demand will be discussed in today's meeting with BJP leaders. "Our demands will be discussed in today's meeting with BJP leaders. Nishad Party will field its own candidates in the upcoming Assembly elections," he said.

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 01:41 PM IST