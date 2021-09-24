e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

CBI takes over investigation into the death of Mahant Narendra Giri, constitutes probe team
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 01:41 PM IST

'Apna Dal will also be part of coalition': BJP strikes alliance with Nishad Party ahead Uttar Pradesh polls

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh has finalised its alliance with the Nishad Party for the upcoming Assembly elections.

While talking to reporters, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is the party's election in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, said that the alliance would further strengthen the BJP in the next elections. He said that apart from Apna Dal, the Nishad Party would be its ally now.

"Apna Dal will also be part of BJP-led alliance for the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh," Dharmendra Pradhan said.

Pradhan said that he had toured the state and met people and was confident that the party would return to power with greater strength. He said that all issues had been addressed and would be known to all at the appropriate time.

State BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh said that the three parties would contest the elections together. However, he did not mention about the seat sharing arrangement among the three.

"BJP will contest the 2022 Assembly polls in alliance with Nishad Party under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Narendra Modi," UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad said that the party's demand will be discussed in today's meeting with BJP leaders. "Our demands will be discussed in today's meeting with BJP leaders. Nishad Party will field its own candidates in the upcoming Assembly elections," he said.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Uttar Pradesh assembly polls: Now Samajwadi Party may ally with Congress after Punjab Dalit CM...
Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 01:41 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal