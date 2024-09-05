 AP: Satyavedu TDP MLA Koneti Adimulam Claims S*x Tape Is Morphed, Accuses His Own Party Leaders For Hatching Conspiracy (VIDEO)
A video purportedly showing Andhra TDP MLA Koneti Adimulam in a sexual act with a woman is being shared on social media platforms. It is not clear when and where the video was shot.

Updated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 01:54 PM IST
Andhra TDP MLA Koneti Adimulam

A woman has accused a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA in Andhra Pradesh of sexually assaulting her, said reports in local media. An FIR has reportedly been filed against Koneti Adimulam, the TDP MLA. A video of a man and a woman engaged in sexual act is doing rounds on social media. It is not clear where or when the video was shot and it can't be confirmed whether Adimulam was in it.

The MLA meanwhile, has denied the charges and has accused leaders of his own party of conspiring against him, as reported by Big TV, a news outlet. The outlet said Koneti Adimulam spoke with it on phone and alleged that the video being shared on social media is a doctored one. He has also denied any links with the woman.

Social media posts are quoting the woman as saying that the MLA used to call her 'sister'.

Unconfirmed reports claim that the woman heads TDP's women's wing head from Satyavedu.

Koneti Adimulam is an MLA from Satyavedu Assembly Constituency in Andhra Pradesh. He was previously part of YSR Congress Party but after he was denied ticket for 2024 assembly elections, he joined TDP which made him an election candidate.

There was no immediate reaction from Telugu Desam Party following the news.

In a few hours after the the broke, a video of woman with her face covered appeared on social media. As per a post made by a handle 'Telugu Scribe' shows the woman in what appears to be an interaction with media representatives at Press Club in Hyderabad.

Women leaders from various political parties across India have made allegations of sexual assault or exploitation against male leaders of the respective parties.

Kerala Congress leader Simi Rosebell John recently said that women had to respond to sexual overtures from male leaders if they wanted to rise in politics. Shortly after her remarks, she was expelled from the Congress party.

