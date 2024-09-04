Caught On Camera: Elderly Shopkeeper Molests 10-Yr-Old Girl Who Had Come To Buy Household Goods In UP’s Sitapur

@sitapurpolice

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur, an elderly shopkeeper was caught on camera molesting a 10-year-old girl who had come to his shop to buy household goods on Tuesday afternoon.

In the purported video of the incident, the elderly man can be seen touching the minor girl indecently.

Accused booked under POCSO, SC/ST Act

As per reports, as soon as the video of the incident surfaced on social media, Sitapur police took cognizance of the matter and arrested the accused, identified as 70-year-old Mohd Anwar under the POCSO and SC/ST Act after a complaint by the girl’s mother.

“In the incident of molestation of a girl on 3.4.24, a case number 410/24 under sections 74 BNS, 9m/10 POCSO Act, 3 (1)(w)( i), 3 (2)( va) SC / ST Act has been registered at Hargaon and the accused Anwar Khan son of Akbar Khan, resident of Tarapatpur police station village, district Sitapur, age about 70 years has been arrested,” Sitapur police wrote in a post on X.

