'Anurag Thakur's Speech Was Full Of Allegations, Only 1 Word Expunged!', Rahul Gandhi Questions Speaker, Alleges Selective Expunction

New Delhi: A day after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expunged several portions of Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's speech in the House, the Congress MP wrote a letter to the Speaker questioning the grounds on which the portions of his speech were expunged. In his letter, Rahul Gandhi specifically drew attention to BJP Leader Anurag Thakur's speech that according to him was full of allegations. Rahul Gandhi accused the speaker of selective expunction claiming that only one word of Anurag Thakur's speech was expunged.
Rahul Gandhi said in his letter, ''In this context I also wish to draw attention to speech of Shri Anurag Thakur whose speech was full of allegations, however, surprisingly only one word has been expunged! With due respect to your good self this selective expunction defies logic. I request that the remarks expunged from the proceedings be restored.'
Rahul Gandhi also wrote, "I am, however shocked to note the manner in which considerable portion of my speech have been simply taken off from the proceedings under the garb of expunction. I am enclosing relevant portions of uncorrected Debates of Lok Sabha dated 2 July. I am constrained to state that the portions expunged do not come under the ambit of Rule 380."
RAHUL GANDHI'S LETTER TO SPEAKER OM BIRLA |
Rahul Gandhi's Hindu remark and statement on PM Narendra Modi-BJP-RSS NDA drew massive criticism from several MPs, including Union Ministers who raised objections to the words used by Rahul Gandhi during his speech.
Earlier on Tuesday, hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, LoP Rahul Gandhi had said, ""In Modi ji's world, truth can be expunged. But in reality, the truth can't be expunged. I said what I had to say, that is the truth. They can expunge as much as they want. Truth is truth."