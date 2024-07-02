Rahul Gandhi Writes To Speaker Om Birla Over Portions Of His Speech Being Expunged, Says 'It Goes Against Tenets Of Parliamentary Democracy'

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has written to Speaker Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla regarding portions of his Parliament speech being expunged. Rahul Gandhi said, "It goes against tenets of Parliamentary democracy."

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi writes to Speaker Om Birla over his statement being removed from the proceedings. pic.twitter.com/n9mR2O6W7x — Team Congress (@TeamCongressINC) July 2, 2024

In the letter, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "I am writing this in the context of remarks and portions expunged from my speech during discussion on Motion of Thanks on the President' Address on 1 July 2024. While I Chair derives powers to expunge certain remarks from the proceedings of the house but the stipulation is only those kind of words, the nature of which have been specified in Rule 380 of the Rules if Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha."

Rahul Gandhi further wrote, "I am, however shocked to note the manner in which considerable portion of my speech have been simply taken off from the proceedings under the garb of expunction. I am enclosing relevant portions of uncorrected Debates of Lok Sabha dated 2 July. I am constrained to state that the portions expunged do not come under the ambit of Rule 380."

Earlier on Tuesday, hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, LoP Rahul Gandhi said, "In Modi ji's world, truth can be expunged. But in reality, the truth can't be expunged. I said what I had to say, that is the truth. They can expunge as much as they want. Truth is truth."

#WATCH | On portions of his speech expunged, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, "In Modi ji's world, truth can be expunged. But in reality, the truth can't be expunged. I said what I had to say, that is the truth. They can expunge as much as they want. Truth is truth." pic.twitter.com/AcR3xRN6d5 — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2024

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expunged several portions of Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's speech in the House on Monday June 1. The portions expunged include his comments on Hindus, and PM Narendra Modi-BJP-RSS among others, as per reports.