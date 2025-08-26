Anubhav Sachan Creates History, Becomes First Indian To Win UK University Polo Championship |

Lucknow: Indian youth Anubhav Sachan has made history by becoming the first Indian to win the United Kingdom’s prestigious University Polo Championship (SUPA) as part of the University of Warwick’s B3 team. His remarkable achievement has been featured in the 2025 edition of Polo Times, one of the UK’s leading polo publications.

About Anubhav Sachan

Born in Kanpur, Anubhav’s journey with horses did not begin in an elite polo ground, but at the Lucknow Racecourse, where he first learned the basics of horse riding. This early fascination with equestrian life eventually brought him to the iconic polo arenas of the UK. A former student of The Scindia School, he held several leadership roles including Deputy Head Boy, Secretary of the Debating Society, and was a part of the school football team.

He is currently studying Philosophy, Politics, and Economics at the University of Warwick and serves as President of Warwick Congress, leading student-driven discourse on politics, policy, and global issues.

His entry into the world of polo was unconventional. When he first joined the Warwick Polo Club, he had no prior experience with the sport. Balancing academic rigor with intensive training was no easy feat, but his persistence paid off. At the 2025 SUPA Nationals, his team outperformed strong contenders such as Durham, Oxford, and Nottingham.

For Anubhav, polo is more than just a sport; it is a crucible of patience, teamwork, and leadership. He says, “For me, it has always been about learning and evolving rather than just winning. The connection with the horse, coordination with the team, and discipline of the sport teaches you resilience and self-belief.”

He hopes to see greater awareness and participation in equestrian sports like polo in India, inspiring more young riders to make their mark internationally.