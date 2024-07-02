'In Modi ji's world, truth can be Expunged', Says Rahul Gandhi After Significant Parts Of His Lok Sabha Speech Were Deleted By Chair |

New Delhi: Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, LoP Rahul Gandhi said, ""In Modi ji's world, truth can be expunged. But in reality, the truth can't be expunged. I said what I had to say, that is the truth. They can expunge as much as they want. Truth is truth."

The reaction came after portions of his Lok Sabha speech were expunged. He further said, "Whatever I had to say, I have said and that is the truth. They can expunge as much as they want, but the truth will prevail."

#WATCH | On portions of his speech expunged, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, "In Modi ji's world, truth can be expunged. But in reality, the truth can't be expunged. I said what I had to say, that is the truth. They can expunge as much as they want. Truth is truth." pic.twitter.com/AcR3xRN6d5 — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2024

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expunged portions Rahul Gandhi's speech

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expunged several portions of Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's speech in the House on Monday June 1. The portions expunged include his comments on Hindus, and PM Narendra Modi-BJP-RSS among others, as per reports.

Rahul Gandhi's Hindu remark and statement on PM Narendra Modi-BJP-RSS NDA drew massive criticism from several MPs, including Union Ministers who raised objections to the words used by Rahul Gandhi during his speech.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in his fiery speech in the Lok Sabha on Monday, attacked the ruling BJP, claiming that those who identify as Hindus are constantly engaged in "violence and hate."

Rahul Gandhi also accused the BJP of systematically attacking the Constitution and the fundamental idea of India.