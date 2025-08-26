'Brake Fail Hua Kya?: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Helps In Rescuing 2 People Anxiously Standing On Vehicle That Fell Into Ladakh River; Watch

Pick-Up Truck Ahead Of Kiren Rijiju's Convoy Falls Into River In Ladakh (Screengrab) | X/@KirenRijiju

Kargil: A pick-up truck ahead of Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's convoy fell into a river in Ladakh on Tuesday. The incident took place when the union minister was on his way to Drass. Both people inside the vehicle survived.

Rijiju shared a video of the two people standing on the vehicle in the middle of the river. "Before reaching Drass in Ladakh, one vehicle fell into the river just ahead of our Convoy. Luckily, we were on time and both persons survived," the union minister wrote along with the video.

Visuals From The Spot:

Before reaching Drass in Ladakh, one vehicle fell into the river just ahead of our Convoy. Luckily, we were on time and both persons survived. https://t.co/23EfX6bcOd pic.twitter.com/0xkNkebcws — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 26, 2025

After the incident, Rijiju got down from his car and went to the spot from where the vehicle skidded off the road and fell into the river. The union minister asked the occupants of the vehicle about how the accident took place.

"Brake fail hua kya? (Did brakes fail?)," Rijiju could be heard saying in the video. The local police also reached the spot. Rijiju's security personnel and the police carried out an operation to rescue both the stranded men.

The union minister also could be heard asking both men if they had a rope in their vehicle so that they could be rescued easily. "Rassi hai kya?" the union minister asked. However, the two men responded in negative.

Rijiju is on a visit to Kargil district in Ladakh. Ahead of his visit, Rijiju shared pictures of his moments at Jammu and Kashmir's Sonamarg.

"On the way to Kargil I had memorable moment at Sonmarg. Grateful to both administrations of Ganderbal and Kargil. Thanks to senior guide Mohammad Sidiq Mir and other friends of Sonmarg for the wonderful company! Real development is happening now. Common people of Kashmir are great hosts & they are dead against the violence perpetrated by the enemies," the union minister said in an X post.

On the way to Kargil I had memorable moment at Sonmarg. Grateful to both administrations of Ganderbal and Kargil. Thanks to senior guide Mohammad Sidiq Mir and other friends of Sonmarg for the wonderful company! Real development is happening now. Common people of Kashmir are… pic.twitter.com/8fY2VSfdkf — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 25, 2025

He also shared pictures of him riding a horse in Sonamarg.

Notably, Sonamarg is among the famous tourist places in Jammu and Kashmir.