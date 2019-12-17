'Announce citizenship for all Pakistanis': Modi dares Congress and allies

There are protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act throughout the country. The Opposition including the Congress has joined the protests against the Act that grants citizenship to the persecuted minorities except Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a rally in Berhait, Jharkhand for the ongoing Jharkhand election has thrown an open challenge to the Congress and its allies. Accusing the opposition party of spreading fear regarding the Act, he dared the Congress to openly announce that it is willing to make every Pakistani an Indian citizen.

"I challenge Congress and their allies if they have the guts they should openly declare that they will give Indian citizenship to every Pakistani citizen, & that they will bring back Article 370 in Jammu-Kashmir & Ladakh," Modi said.