'Boomer uncle, should've thought before passing Act': Twitter reacts to Modi's call for calm over CAA protests

Prime Minister today said that that while dissent was an "essential parts of democracy", violence was not.
In a series of tweets the Prime Minister said that the violent protests on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) were "unfortunate and deeply distressing".
Modi reiterated that the CAA was "passed by both Houses of Parliament with overwhelming support".
"I want to unequivocally assure my fellow Indians that CAA does not affect any citizen of India of any religion. No Indian has anything to worry regarding this Act. This Act is only for those who have faced years of persecution outside and have no other place to go except India," he added.
Twitter however was not in a very agreeable mood.
Many criticised the comments and pointed out the recent instances that had preceded Modi's tweets.
Before we get to the reactions, lets briefly summarise the events from yesterday.
On Sunday, buses were set ablaze and large-scale clashes took place near Jamia Millia Islamia in the national capital.
On Monday, protesting students said that the police on Sunday had damaged two mosques on the university campus, beat up the Imam and also a blind student, Arsalan (27), who was in the library.
Nearly 60 people, including students and police officials were injured in the fray.
Take a look at what Twitter had to say to PM Modi.
(With inputs from agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)