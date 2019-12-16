'Boomer uncle, should've thought before passing Act': Twitter reacts to Modi's call for calm over CAA protests

Twitter however was not in a very agreeable mood.

Many criticised the comments and pointed out the recent instances that had preceded Modi's tweets.

Before we get to the reactions, lets briefly summarise the events from yesterday.

On Sunday, buses were set ablaze and large-scale clashes took place near Jamia Millia Islamia in the national capital.

On Monday, protesting students said that the police on Sunday had damaged two mosques on the university campus, beat up the Imam and also a blind student, Arsalan (27), who was in the library.

Nearly 60 people, including students and police officials were injured in the fray.