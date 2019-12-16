Citizenship Act: Several Delhi University students boycott exams, hold protests

A source said the students were told that since the exams are at the fag end a decision on their postponement was not possible. Also, the varsity can only take a call to postpone exams and not the respective department, the sources said.

At the Delhi University, students alleged that police cracked down on peacefully protesting students who boycotted exams. Students of political science department boycotted exams in solidarity with Jamia students.

"I am the only one who has been detained at Maurice Nagar Police Station. There was a group of 60-70 students who were protesting outside the Arts Faculty against police action on Jamia students," Abhigyan, a student of Ramjas College claimed.