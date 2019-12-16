Locals, students protest against CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia

Protestors, including students of Jamia Millia Islamia held a demonstration against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) outside the University. Protestors were raised slogans while holding Tricolour in their hands. Students of Jamia Millia Islamia have been protesting against CAA since December 13. The protests have left scores of students and policemen injured.
