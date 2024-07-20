Andhra Pradesh: Man Hacked To Death In Kottakota In Broad Daylight Days After YSRCP Youth Leader Murder; Shocking Visuals Surface

X

Two days after a YSRCP party worker was hacked to death in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu due to personal rivalry, another similar incident has been reported from Kottakota where a man was hacked to death by unidentified persons.

As per reports, the victim, identified as Chakali Suryanarayanan from Veldurthi village was killed in broad daylight as onlookers kept watching anxiously.

Though it has been said the man was murdered by his rivals, the accused have not been identified yet.

Watch the video here:

Reacting to the brutal incident, YSRCP in a tweet on Saturday said that Andhra Pradesh is leading Bihar in the number of murders happening in broad daylight.

"Andhra Pradesh leading Bihar in murders! Law and order has been left in the air by the coalition government and the rioters are raging at will. A person named Chakali Suryanarayana of Veldurthi village near Kothakota of Dharmavaram mandal was killed on the road. Is this state.. Ravanakashta @ncbn, @PawanKalyan, Home Minister Anitha_TDP?"

This incident comes days after a YSRCP party worker, identified as Rashid, was hacked to death on Wednesday night. The horrific incident took place in the middle of a street in Palnadu. The video of the incident showed people passing by as a man kept attacking the victim with a machete. As per reports, Rashid suffered severe injuries with both of his hands severed and a deep on his neck

Watch the video here:

#BREAKING#YSRCP worker succumbs to his injuries after his hands were severed in full public glare!



Brazen attack on youth leader named Rashid allegedly by #TDP goon Jilani, in Vinukonda Palnadu district



Political rivalry suspected. YSRCP appeals to President Murmu for… pic.twitter.com/2ezOWZaVVm — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) July 18, 2024

Read Also AP Horror: YSRCP Member Hacked To Death On Busy Road In Palani

Soon after the incident, former Andhra CM Jagan Reddy slammed the new government in power in the state. In a post on X Jagan wrote, “Within a month of the new government coming to power Andhra Pradesh has become the address of murders, rapes, attacks and vandalism by political parties".