AP Horror: YSRCP Member Hacked To Death On Busy Road In Palani

An incident that has shocked Andhra Pradesh: a YSRCP worker was hacked to death in the middle of the road in Palnadu district on Wednesday night.

The video of the dastardly act has surfaced on social media.

According to reports, Sheikh Rasheed, a member of the YSR Congress Party's youth wing, was brutally attacked by Sheikh Jilani with a machete in the middle of a busy road around 8:30 pm.

Accused Jilani is a member of the Telugu Desam Party, the ruling party in the state, as per reports.

After the murder, the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP has appealed to President Draupadi Murmu to intervene.

Taking to X on Wednesday, YSRCP wrote, "Jilani, a TDP goon who transformed into an anthropomorphic monster, has brutally killed a YSRCP activist in Palnadu. Vinukonda YSRCP youth wing leader Rasheed was viciously attacked with a knife, leading to severe injuries to both his hands and a fatal neck wound. Rasheed tragically died while receiving treatment in the hospital."

(The content of this video may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.)

"How many more people must fall victim to your monstrous politics, Anitha Vangalapudi, Nara Lokesh, Pawan Kalyan? Is there any other place in the country where such vile partisan politics occur, Chandrababu Naidu?" it added.

The victim and accused are from YSRCP: TDP

Meanwhile, TDP has claimed that both the accused and the victim belong to YSRCP.

Palnadu SP K Srinivasa Rao has stated that, prima facie, it appears the murder stemmed from an old rivalry. He dismissed reports of any political motives behind the killing.

To prevent unrest in the area, additional forces have been deployed in Vinukonda. Police have warned of action against anyone found trying to create disturbances.

Accused arrested

The police have arrested the accused, and further investigation into the matter is ongoing.