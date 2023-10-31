Andhra Pradesh: Former CM Chandrababu Naidu Walks Out Of Jail After Securing 4-Week Interim Bail (WATCH)

Former Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu walked out of Rajahmundry jail on Tuesday after his release. He was granted a four-week interim bail on medical grounds by the Andhra Pradesh High Court, leading to his release.

The attorneys representing Naidu informed the court that he needs to undergo cataract surgery. While there is a possibility of his release this evening, certain restrictions on media interactions and participation in campaign events will apply. The TDP leader, who has been incarcerated due to his alleged involvement in a ₹371 crore Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation scam case, is also required to provide a bail bond of ₹1 lakh, in addition to two similar sureties.

In its order, the court expressed a humanitarian perspective, considering the petitioner's health, and decided to grant temporary bail on medical grounds. Upon Naidu's return to prison, he must submit information regarding his treatment and the hospital where he received medical care in a sealed cover to the Superintendent of the Central Prison. The choice of the medical facility remains at the discretion of the patient. The court has scheduled the regular bail petition for November 10.

Since his arrest last month, Naidu has been in judicial custody at the Rajahmundry Central Jail.

