Andhra Pradesh High Court Grants Interim Bail To TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu In Skill Development Case

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu | ANI

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh High Court granted interim bail to former Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for four weeks, in the skill development case on Tuesday (October 31).

Naidu was arrested by CID

The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on September 9 in connection with the multi-crore skill development scam case, leading to apolitical turmoil in the state with several TDP leaders alleging that the arrest was nothing but a political "witch-hunt" and that Naidu was held on the basis of false allegations.

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)