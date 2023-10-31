 Andhra Pradesh High Court Grants Interim Bail To TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu In Skill Development Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAndhra Pradesh High Court Grants Interim Bail To TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu In Skill Development Case

Andhra Pradesh High Court Grants Interim Bail To TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu In Skill Development Case

The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on September 9 in connection with the multi-crore skill development scam case.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 11:11 AM IST
article-image
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu | ANI

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh High Court granted interim bail to former Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for four weeks, in the skill development case on Tuesday (October 31).

Naidu was arrested by CID

The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on September 9 in connection with the multi-crore skill development scam case, leading to apolitical turmoil in the state with several TDP leaders alleging that the arrest was nothing but a political "witch-hunt" and that Naidu was held on the basis of false allegations. 

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)

Read Also
Andhra Pradesh Bandh Videos: TDP Leaders, Workers Protest Over Arrest Of N Chandrababu Naidu As...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP: 16-Year-Old Kidnapped & Killed By Female Teacher & Her Boyfriend In Kanpur; ₹30 Lakh Ransom...

UP: 16-Year-Old Kidnapped & Killed By Female Teacher & Her Boyfriend In Kanpur; ₹30 Lakh Ransom...

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Sardar Patel On 148th Birth Anniversary Of India's 'Iron Man'; National...

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Sardar Patel On 148th Birth Anniversary Of India's 'Iron Man'; National...

'Notifications May Be False Alarm...': Apple Issues Statement After Indian MPs Allege Of...

'Notifications May Be False Alarm...': Apple Issues Statement After Indian MPs Allege Of...

'It's For Apple To Clarify, They Should File FIR:' BJP On Alert To Oppn MPs On Their iPhones

'It's For Apple To Clarify, They Should File FIR:' BJP On Alert To Oppn MPs On Their iPhones

Congress Leaders Pay Floral Tribute To Indira Gandhi On Her 39th Death Anniversary At Shakti Sthal

Congress Leaders Pay Floral Tribute To Indira Gandhi On Her 39th Death Anniversary At Shakti Sthal