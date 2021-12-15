Andhra Pradesh: At least 9 killed as state RTC bus falls into canal in West Godavari

At least nine people, including 5 women, and a bus driver were killed while several others face injuries after a state RTC bus skidded off and fell into a stream in Jalleruvagu in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district on Wednesday.

The bus was heading towards Jangareddygudem in West Godavari district from Aswaraopet in Bhadradri Kothagudem district carrying 47 passengers on board.

According to reports, the bus was trying to avoid a lorry from the opposite side when it lost control and overturned. Police reached the spot and rescue operations are underway.

“The police, with the help of revenue staff and other locals, recovered nine bodies, including five women and that of the driver, so far. Another 38 persons, including children, were rescued,” said Jangareddygudem Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Y V Prasanna Lakshmi.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief and anguish over the incident and had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of each victim killed.

Meanwhile, the Governor has instructed district officials to provide immediate aid to the injured and offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 03:48 PM IST