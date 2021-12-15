Uttar Pradesh: Job seeker girl has been sitting atop water tank for 120 days

Since the past 120 days, Shikha Pal, 36, has been living atop a water tank near the Directorate of Education, in Nishatganj area in Lucknow.

She is not aiming at setting any record but it is a kind of protest.

Shikha is demanding that the government include her in the 22,000 seats left vacant when the recruitment for 69,000 teaching posts was recently carried out.

Shikha claims that she has completed her Master's degree from Lucknow University in commerce but is still forced to fight for a job in this unique manner.

She says that she is forced to spend her days and cold December nights atop the water tank.

"I do not leave my perch for anything other than to use the washroom. Protesters below the tank pass me food and other essential things in a bag through a rope. I charge my mobile phone using a power bank. My mother is dependent on me but I am continuing the protest," said Shikha.

Shikha said that she is even willing to teach in a primary school run by the education department.

"It has been 120 days but the government has not even taken cognisance of my protest," she said.

Meanwhile, director-general, school education, Anamika Singh, said, "They have met us many times. We have also explained things to them. This is not the way to protest. We are sympathetic towards them. We are ready for a dialogue."

