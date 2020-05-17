Andhra govt justifies police brutality, claim doctor who raised questions about PPEs was thrashed for being 'drunk'

On Sunday, many on the internet clamoured for justice for one Dr Sudhakar. The Andhra Pradesh based medical worker had been tied up and beaten on the road by police officials in Visakhapatnam a day earlier.
Visuals of the incident showed the bare chested man being kicked by the irate cop, unable to shield himself, and have since gone viral. He was then taken to the police station. Since then, there has been an outcry against the YS Jaganmohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government, and '#JusticeForDrSudhakar' continues to trend on Twitter.
According to a Hindustan Times report, Sudhakar had allegedly been roughed up for creating a nuisance in public and abusing the state's government while inebriated. The publication quoted the Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner to add that the constable who had behaved rudely had been placed under suspension.
Reportedly, the anesthesiologist had been suspended on disciplinary grounds from Visakhapatnam's Narsipatnam government hospital in March. Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, he had been removed from his duties after alleging that the government had failed to provide adequate number of PPE kits and N95 masks to those taking care of coronavirus patients.
Many on the internet believe that the two incidents are related, and that the attack on the doctor has a direct correlation to his earlier protest.
"We are ashamed, in pain & anger for the harrassement & torture on Dr Sudhakar at Andhra Pradesh. Suspended for rightfully asking for PPE, N95 for #COVIDWarriors. The CM must apologise and the cronies booked in Epidemic Act NOW, (sic)" wrote the West Bengal Doctors Forum (WBDF) on their official Twitter handle.
Many others on Twitter too called out the "inhuman behaviour" of the officials in question, and sought the intervention of the YSR Party.
Some alleged that this was an attempt to paint him as being mentally unstable.
"Dr Sudhakar, who was under suspension for demanding PPEs is now dragged & thrashed by cops on road. The attempt is made to label him mentally unstable. All this bcz he denied to bend. Doctors will not forget this inhuman treatment, (sic)" wrote one Twitter user.
