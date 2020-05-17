Andhra govt justifies police brutality, claim doctor who raised questions about PPEs was thrashed for being 'drunk'

According to a Hindustan Times report, Sudhakar had allegedly been roughed up for creating a nuisance in public and abusing the state's government while inebriated. The publication quoted the Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner to add that the constable who had behaved rudely had been placed under suspension.

Reportedly, the anesthesiologist had been suspended on disciplinary grounds from Visakhapatnam's Narsipatnam government hospital in March. Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, he had been removed from his duties after alleging that the government had failed to provide adequate number of PPE kits and N95 masks to those taking care of coronavirus patients.

Many on the internet believe that the two incidents are related, and that the attack on the doctor has a direct correlation to his earlier protest.

"We are ashamed, in pain & anger for the harrassement & torture on Dr Sudhakar at Andhra Pradesh. Suspended for rightfully asking for PPE, N95 for #COVIDWarriors. The CM must apologise and the cronies booked in Epidemic Act NOW, (sic)" wrote the West Bengal Doctors Forum (WBDF) on their official Twitter handle.