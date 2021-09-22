Anand Giri, accused in Mahant Narendra Giri death case, has a Rajasthan connection

Jaipur: Anand Giri, the accused arrested in the death of All India Akhara Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri, has a Rajasthan connection.

Anand Giri, now in police custody for allegedly abetting the suicide of his mentor Mahant Narendra Giri, was born in Sareri village of Bhilwara, Rajasthan.

Anand Giri’s real name is Ashok and he has three brothers - two of his brothers live in Surat, Gujrat while one is in the village with his father, Rameshwar.

His father told the media that in 1997, Ashok left his home at the age of 12 and moved to Haridwar where he met Narendra Giri. Rameshwar said, "We searched for him for 13 years then someone told us that he is Haridwar." He said that Narendra Giri accompanied Ashok to the village and gave him Diksha in front of the family and Ashok became Anand Giri.

His father has denied all charges against him and said he is a very calm and decent person and cannot indulge in this kind of crime.

Uttrakhand police arrested Mahant Anand Giri from an Ashram in Haridwar late Monday evening in connection with the mysterious death of the head of Akhada Parishad, Mahant Narendra Giri.

As per police sources, Anand Giri's name figured in the suicide note found from the room where the body of Mahant Narendra Giri was found hanging.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 05:12 PM IST