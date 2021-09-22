'Doesn't his lifestyle surprise you?': After Mahant Narendra Giri's death, netizens dig up accused Anand Giri's past

From a Yoga guru to a saint to an accused -- Anand Giri's life has been a roller-coaster ride.

Now in police custody for allegedly abetting the suicide of his mentor Mahant Narendra Giri, not many are surprised with what has happened to Anand Giri -- once termed as a successor to his guru.

More than his spiritual qualifications, Anand Giri has been known for his escapades.

His photographs in flashy luxury cards and on foreign locations have once again flooded social media, bringing in severe criticism for his non-ascetic lifestyle.

Anand Giri also teaches Yoga as a guest lecturer in several universities in India and abroad.

During one of his travels, the controversy escalated when he was seen travelling business class with a glass of liquor next to him. He later dismissed it as apple juice.

Anand Giri was arrested by the Sydney police in May 2019 and produced before the Australian court in connection with the cases lodged against him by two women in 2016 and 2018 for inappropriate behaviour.

However, he was later acquitted by the court.

Mahant Narendra Giri had supported his disciple at that time.

Anand Giri was also accused of continuing his relations with his family which is a serious violation of the rules of conduct for saints and seers.

He was also accused of indulging in financial irregularities associated with the temple fund, a fact that was confirmed at the time by secretary of the akhara Shri Mahant Swami Ravindra Puri.

With the mystery surrounding the death of Mahant Narendra Giri, people have once again brought up these controversies doubting the lifestyle and motives of Anand Giri.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from IANS.



Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 03:58 PM IST