Updated on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 11:53 AM IST

ABAP president Mahant Narendra Giri found dead under mysterious circumstances; netizens question 'suicide or murder?'

FPJ Web Desk
File Photo of President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, Mahant Narendra Giri who was found dead at his Baghambari Math, in Prayagraj on Monday. | PTI

Narendra Giri, the chief of the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), the apex body of 14 akharas, was found dead in Prayagraj on Monday evening. A suicide note, purportedly written by Narendra Giri, has blamed Anand Giri for his death.

Mahant Anand Giri, a disciple of Mahant Narendra Giri, has been taken into custody by the Uttarakhand police for allegedly abetting the suicide of his mentor

Meanwhile, Anand Giri told reporters that he is ready to face any investigation into the matter. He said that Mahant Narendra Giri has been killed by someone with vested interests, who had earlier created a dispute between him and the senior Mahant.

He also demanded a probe into the role of some people living with Narendra Giri who had allegedly swindled crores of rupees from the ashram.

A letter petition has been filed in the Allahabad High court seeking a CBI probe into the mysterious death of ABAP chief Mahant Narendra Giri. The petition has been filed by advocate Sunil Chaudhary.

The petitioner said that the circumstances in which the Mahant was found dead on Monday evening were highly suspicious and mysterious.

The news has made devotees across India dejected; condolences are pouring out on social media. Many have also questioned the circumstances and are asking for proper investigation into the case.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

(By agencies)

'Extremely saddening': PM Modi condoles demise of Akhara Parishad chief Mahant Narendra Giri

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 11:47 AM IST
