Amit Shah's era ends on an 'auspicious' note; JP Nadda likely to become new party President

New Delhi: Just ahead of Delhi election and as the "ekadashi" sets in, the "world's largest political party" - BJP will have a new President on Monday by 2.30 p.m., bringing an end of Amit Shah era.

Party Working President Jagat Prakash Nadda is all set to win unopposed. The choice of the announcement date on a "ekadashi", was done keeping in the auspiciousness aspect in mind.

The fact that the BJP has stated that the announcement will come by afternoon suggests there won't be any one apart from JP Nadda, who is backed by Modi-Shah duo, will throw his hat into. Earlier the party through an official communique said that "if an election is at all necessary", it will take place on Jan 21.

The fact, the announcement will be made a day earlier, is a clear indication there won't be any election in the first place, as was speculated.

Meanwhile, all senior ministers are asked to be in the party office, on Monday. The nomination process for the post of BJP President will begin at 10 a.m. and will go on till 12.30 p.m.

For the next hour, the filed nomination papers will be examined and another one hour till 2.30 p.m. will be provided to withdraw nominations, if any candidate wishes to. By, 2.30 p.m., Nadda is all set to be declared the man who will step into the role of Amit Shah.

Though, many believe, Shah will have the last say on all macro decisions like pre po alliances or top organisational appointments, but will be free from daily monitoring of the organisation.

Shah himself wanted this, due to which Nadda was brought in as the working President of the party as key legislations like abrogation of Article 370, Triple Talaq and finally Citizenship Amendment Act meant Shah, who is the home minister as well, had to prioritize his works.