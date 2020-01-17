Nadda's 10 sentence challenge to Rahul

New Delhi: BJP working president J P Nadda on Friday accused Rahul Gandhi of misleading the country on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and dared the Congress leader to speak 10 sentences on the law.

Speaking at a programme organised by a Buddhist body in support of the CAA, Nadda said it is "unfortunate" for the country that some people "exhibit their wisdom" without understanding the issue so as to mislead the masses.

"The Congress is opposing the CAA. I dare Rahul Gandhi to speak 10 sentences on the law. He should tell us in two sentences what is his problem with the CAA... He is leading such a big party and has to decide himself how he has to do it, but he should not mislead the country," the BJP working president said.

The amendments in the citizenship law are meant to give citizenship to members of minority communities who fled Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan due to religious persecution and took refuge in India, he said.

Likes of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi had advocated giving citizenship to these persecuted minorities but the Congress does not have any leader now who could understand the issue, Nadda said.