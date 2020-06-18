Amid stand-off with China, Shivraj's old tweet comparing BJP and Communist Party of China goes viral

Amid stand-off between India and China, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's old tweet from 2016 comparing Communist Party of China and BJP has come back to haunt the latter.
The tweet, which reads: "Communist Party of China & BJP have done numerous works in social field. This way, there is tremendous similarities between the two parties," has gone viral on social media.
Chouhan's tweet went viral after 20 Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in a clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.
Soon after Chouhan's tweet went viral, netizens took to the micro-blogging site and slammed BJP. One user said, "Interesting comment by Hindutva ITSELF to recognise how similar they are with China. No doubt. Both believe in Dragon Throne .... and brutal absolute control." Another user said, "No wonder the BJP & China both agree that PLA never crossed into Indian territory."
Here's what netizens had to say:
On Wednesday, anti-China protests were held in several parts of the country, including the national capital, though restrictions were in place on assembly of people due to the coronavirus lockdown.
A wave of grief swept across the country as the mortal remains of the soldiers who laid down their lives fighting the Chinese Army in Galwan Valley, Ladakh were taken to their native places on Wednesday.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)