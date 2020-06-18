Impose economic sanctions on China: SJM

Against the backdrop of the killing of 20 Army jawans at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), on Wednesday, urged the central government to impose economic sanctions on China, stop import and stop allowing Chinese companies to file tenders for various projects in the country. In addition, SJM has appealed to the citizens to completely ban the use of Chinese goods and applications from their phones.

SJM National Co-convener Ashwani Mahajan told the Free Press Journal, “It is high time the central government stops keeping its engagement with China and imposes economic sanctions. Chinese companies should not be entertained by the centre or the states in view of the larger security concerns. If the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government is pursuing the AtmaNirbharBharat, then Chinese companies should be prohibited from their participation in bidding process for various projects.'' He said these sanctions by India can include special tariffs on Chinese goods and also cover non-tariff barriers.

"In response to SJM's request, the central government has recently not entertained Chinese companies to bid. Instead, the government has allowed Make In India. This needs to be further promoted,'' said Mahajan.

Mahajan said India’s trade deficit with China had reduced from USD 53 Billion in 2017-18 to USD 48 Billion in 2019-20.

The SJM has sought that the lowest bid of China's Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Company Ltd for the construction of an underground stretch on the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project be scrapped.