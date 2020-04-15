Amid rise in coronavirus cases, India orders 15 million PPEs from China

Amid rise in coronavirus cases in the country, India has ordered 15 million (1.5 crore) personal protection gears besides a few million testing kits from China to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a report by Indian Express, India is also in process of procuring 1.5 million rapid testing kits from China. These details were revealed by by Indian ambassador to China Vikram Misri on Tuesday.

As its factories resumed operations after over two-month of grim battle against coronavirus, China is busy tapping into the vast business opportunities of export of key medical goods, specially ventilators and personal protection equipment (PPE), across the world, including India, where both private and government bodies are placing orders for the import of these products.