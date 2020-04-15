Coronavirus Update: Xi says joint COVID-19 fight shows China-Serbia brotherhood

BEIJING-- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that China and Serbia have once again demonstrated their brotherly bond and sincere friendship with concrete actions in the face of the COVID-19 challenge.

He made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic.

The China-Serbia relationship is the most profound type of relations between countries, Xi pointed out, adding that the Chinese side empathizes with the COVID-19 threat the Serbian people are facing right now.

Noting that China has provided Serbia with urgently needed medical and protective supplies and sent high-level medical experts to the European country, he said China will continue to offer help and support for Serbia's fight against the coronavirus disease.