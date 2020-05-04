Amid lockdown, two cops in Pune allegedly forced a salon to open so that they could get facials; transferred

The novel coronavirus outbreak and the consequent lockdown has hampered the lives of many people across the country. On Monday, as some stores across the country opened shutters after more than a month, news of violations surfaced too.
From lengthy queues outside liquor shops that struggled with the concept of social distancing, to lockdown violations and clashes with the police, the news on Monday appeared to have it all.
But interestingly, not all culprits seem to be of the civilian variety. According to a Pune Mirror report from Monday, two police officials in Maharashtra's Pune district had allegedly forced a salon to open so that they could get facials. Reportedly, the two had been a part of Pune Rural Police's anti-riot squad.
The policemen had thought that they would remain undetected if the store in question kept its shutters drawn. They were however unaware that the salon owners had managed to videotape the entire incident and send it to Assistant Superintendent Anchal Dalal. The Pune Mirror report adds that the constables have been transferred with immediate effect, and that a departmental inquiry has been initiated.
While many shops have been allowed to open from Monday, salons are permitted to open only in the Green and Orange zones, as per the latest guidelines given by the MHA.
A clarification by the MHA adds that "in the Red Zones, outside the Containment Zones, certain activities are prohibited in addition to those prohibited throughout the country". These activities include barber shops, spas and saloons.
