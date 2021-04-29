Amid COVID-19 surge, Uttarakhand govt suspends Char Dham Yatra

Amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases, the Uttarakhand government on Thursday suspended the Char Dham Yatra for this year. The Chardham Yatra to the four famous Himalayan shrines in Uttarakhand was scheduled to start from May 14.

Announcing this on Thursday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said conducting the yatra amid the raging pandemic is not possible.

CM Tirath Singh Rawat said that only priests of the four temples will perform rituals and puja. "Uttarakhand government has suspended Char Dham Yatra this year in view of COVID-19 situation in the state. Only priests of the four temples will perform rituals and puja," CM Tirath Singh Rawat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.