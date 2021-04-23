Uttarakhand: Glacier burst near India-China border in Chamoli district; no casualties reported

A glacier burst near India-China border in the Sumna area of Uttarakhand's Chamoli Garhwal district, reported India Today.

No causalties have been reported so far.

Wintry conditions returned to Uttarakhand on Friday as snowfall in the hills and rain in the lower areas led to a sharp fall in temperature at various places.

The famous temples of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri in the Himalayas received a fresh spell of snow while it rained intermittently in the lower areas including Dehradun, where the temperature fell by more than three notches, the meteorological office said.