Bihar Elections 2025: PM Modi Hails NDA’s Organisational Unity, To Interact With Party Workers In ‘My Booth Is The Strongest’ Session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | X @narendramodi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thurday said that he will engage in a dialogue with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leader at around 6 pm in the 'My Booth is the Strongest' program, asserting that the party "workers are steadfast" in field with unprecedented energy "to ensure the victory".

The prime minister said that the participation of leaders at every level of the organisation is their "greatest strength".

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Our workers are steadfast in the field with unprecedented energy and dedication to ensure the victory of the BJP-NDA in the Bihar Assembly elections. Their participation at every level of the organisation, from public outreach and dialogue, is our greatest strength. I am very excited to once again engage in dialogue with them this evening, around 6 PM, in the 'My Booth is the Strongest' program."

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव में भाजपा-एनडीए की जीत सुनिश्चित करने के लिए हमारे कार्यकर्ता अभूतपूर्व ऊर्जा और समर्पण के साथ मैदान में डटे हैं। जनसंपर्क और संवाद से लेकर संगठन के हर स्तर पर उनकी भागीदारी हमारी सबसे बड़ी ताकत है। आज शाम करीब 6 बजे ‘मेरा बूथ सबसे मजबूत’ कार्यक्रम में एक बार… pic.twitter.com/7gR7Fqp8dp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 23, 2025

Meanwhile, as the Bihar assembly elections draw closer, a Mahagathbandhan press conference is scheduled for Thursday to announce the final shape of the alliance. Boards and posters featuring photos of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Raghopur constituency candidate Tejashwi Yadav have been displayed at the venue.

The 2025 Bihar Elections will see a contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.

Furthermore, the Mahagathbandhan (Grand alliance) in Bihar is fully "united" and "contesting the elections with strength" after the negotiations over the allocation of seat-sharing went down the line with a few days left for the polling for 243 constituencies.

The assurance of "no rift" in the alliance came from Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, who, along with AICC Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru, met with RJD's top leadership, Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday.

The assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to be held on November 6 and 11, respectively, while the results will be declared on November 14.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)