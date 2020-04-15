Amid coronavirus lockdown, over 900 stranded pilgrims from south India sent home from Varanasi by buses

Lucknow: On Tuesday afternoon, the entire country was in for a rude shock when breaking the lockdown, hundreds of migrant labourers in Mumbai thronged to Bandra railway station believing on a rumour that the trains were arranged to take them hometown. They were lathicharged and slapped with FIRs for allegedly breaking the lockdown amid corona epidemic and the entire episode put the Uddhav Thackeray government of Maharashtra on back foot.

However, a day before this, on Monday, the Uttar Pradesh government allegedly arranged over 20 buses to ferry more than 900 pilgrims from south India back to their hometowns. They were stuck in Varanasi since 24 March when the 21-day pan-India lockdown was imposed to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19. On Tuesday, the lockdown was extended till 3rd May since the virus has spread further.

The pilgrims belonged to Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala.