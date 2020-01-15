Amazon's Jeff Bezos pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat

New Delhi: E-commerce major Amazon's global CEO Jeff Bezos, who is visiting India, paid homage to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat on Tuesday.

Bezos, who is ranked amongst top most global billionaires, shared a video of his visit to Raj Ghat on Twitter.

In the video, Bezos, wearing a traditional Indian attire of white kurta-pajama and orange Indian high-necked waistcoat, is seen laying a wreath on the memorial site.

"Just landed in India and spent a beautiful afternoon paying my respects to someone who truly changed the world. "Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever." - Mahatma Gandhi," his tweet said.