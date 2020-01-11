Best Amazon sales and offers in January 2020: Dates, deals and more

While 2020 has just begun and if you have been planning on buying a smartphone for a long time, then kick start your year with these sales. Amazon has announced sales that include special EMI offers on some premium smartphones.

According to freekaamaal.com, Amazon has announced two sales one will begin from January 19 which will end on January 22, while the second sale will be will kick-off from January 25 and will go on till January 26. The e-commerce company has announced that the highlight of the sale will be smartphones as it is offering up to 40 percent off. Expect various deals, offers and EMI options on devices from brands Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo and Vivo. Amazon has partnered with SBI Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount to consumers using an SBI Bank credit card.

Amazon India announced the year 2020's first 'Great Indian Sale' from January 19-January 22 where Prime members will get 12 hours early access, starting 12 noon on January 18. Customers shopping during the 'Great Indian Sale' can save more by getting extra 10 per cent instant discount with SBI credit cards and EMI, the company said in a statement.

With sellers offering deals across smartphones, consumer electronics, fashion and beauty, home and kitchen, large appliances, TVs, daily essentials and more, customers can shop from over 20 crore products across hundreds of categories on Amazon.in, the company said in a statement.

According to the company, during the Great Indian Festival (September 28-October 4), Amazon led with the highest share of transacting customers at 51 per cent, order share of 42 per cent and value share of 45 per cent across all marketplaces in India.

According India Today, as part of the offer, Amazon will be putting up the OnePlus 7T with special EMI offers. The OnePlus 7T starts from Rs 34,999 and customers will be able to avail 6-month EMI options on the handset. Additionally, there will be a couple of affordable phones available at lower prices. The iPhone XR from 2018 is supposed to get a price cut and you can expect the process to fall as low as Rs 40,000. The iPhone XR is currently selling at a price of Rs 47,900 for the base variant with 64GB storage.