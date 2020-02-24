All you need to know about President Trump's schedule for Tuesday

Mughal Gardens, Raj Ghat closed for visitors

The Mughal Gardens will remain closed for the general public for two days, starting Monday. The Mughal Gardens form the third circuit of the Rashtrapati Bhavan tour and are hugely popular among tourists visiting the national capital. On Tuesday the Gardens will remain closed for the general public in view of US President Donald Trump's engagements in Delhi. They will be opened for general public from 11 a.m. onward on February 26.

The Raj Ghat, which Trump will be visiting on Tuesday morning too has been closed for entry for local and foreign visitors.

"Visitors are not allowed today and tomorrow. Only officials working at Raj Ghat are being allowed," a security official deployed at the entry gate told PTI, adding the press was also barred entry.

Heavy security was in place around Raj Ghat on Monday, even as dog squads and a bomb disposal squad remained at work inside the premises along with other personnel.

Trump Modi talks:

Talking about defence and strategic ties between the two countries on Monday, Trump said the US is looking forward to providing India with some of the best and most feared military equipment on the planet. The deals mentioned by Trump will include procurement of 24 MH-60 Romeo helicopters by India from the US at a cost of USD 2.6 billion. Another contract to acquire six AH-64E Apache helicopters for USD 800 million from the US is also on the table.

"I am pleased to announce that tomorrow our representatives will sign deals to sell over USD 3 billion in the absolute finest, state-of-the-art military helicopters and other equipment to the Indian armed forces," Trump said on Monday.