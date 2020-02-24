All you need to know about President Trump's schedule for Tuesday

President Trump on Monday travelled to India for his first state visit to the country. He was received at Ahmedabad airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Trump took part in a roadshow with the Prime Minister, stopping at the Sabarmati Ashram before travelling to Motera Stadium. The two leaders addressed an audience of over one lakh at the stadium before Trump travelled to Agra to visit the Taj Mahal. Following the visit, Trump departed for Delhi.
On Tuesday Trump is scheduled to hold restricted, and delegation-level talks with Modi while in Delhi. He will also be travelling to Rajghat to lay a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi samadhi. There will be a meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Trump will also meet Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
Here is his itinerary for February 25:
10:00 am-- Ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan
10:30 am-- Wreath laying at the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat
11:00 am -- Meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House
12:40 pm -- Exchange of Agreements/ Press Statement at Hyderabad House
7:30 pm -- Meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan
10:00 pm -- Departure
Trump's accommodations:
Concluding the jam-packed first day of India visit, US President Donald Trump and the accompanying delegation reached the luxurious ITC Maurya hotel here on Monday evening. Trump is staying in the Presidential Suite.
The President is accompanied by a 12 member team that includes the First Lady, Melania and his daughter Invanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner.
Traffic Advisory:
On Sunday, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for February 24 and 25 asking people to keep VVIP movement in mind while planning their commute ahead of the US President's grand visit.
The advisory predicted that on Tuesday, there is likely to be heavy in Moti Bagh, Chanakyapuri, India Gate and in the areas around ITO, Delhi Gate and the adjoining areas of Central and New Delhi.
The State Dinner:
The Presidential banquet is scheduled to take place on February 25. However, several Congress leaders are expected to skip the event.
Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury recently stated that he would not attend the banquet as party chief Sonia Gandhi has not been invited. Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad too will give the event a miss.
This will probably be the first time that leaders of the principal opposition will miss the official banquet in honour of a visiting head of state and will not hold separate discussions, Congress leaders said.
Mughal Gardens, Raj Ghat closed for visitors
The Mughal Gardens will remain closed for the general public for two days, starting Monday. The Mughal Gardens form the third circuit of the Rashtrapati Bhavan tour and are hugely popular among tourists visiting the national capital. On Tuesday the Gardens will remain closed for the general public in view of US President Donald Trump's engagements in Delhi. They will be opened for general public from 11 a.m. onward on February 26.
The Raj Ghat, which Trump will be visiting on Tuesday morning too has been closed for entry for local and foreign visitors.
"Visitors are not allowed today and tomorrow. Only officials working at Raj Ghat are being allowed," a security official deployed at the entry gate told PTI, adding the press was also barred entry.
Heavy security was in place around Raj Ghat on Monday, even as dog squads and a bomb disposal squad remained at work inside the premises along with other personnel.
Trump Modi talks:
Talking about defence and strategic ties between the two countries on Monday, Trump said the US is looking forward to providing India with some of the best and most feared military equipment on the planet. The deals mentioned by Trump will include procurement of 24 MH-60 Romeo helicopters by India from the US at a cost of USD 2.6 billion. Another contract to acquire six AH-64E Apache helicopters for USD 800 million from the US is also on the table.
"I am pleased to announce that tomorrow our representatives will sign deals to sell over USD 3 billion in the absolute finest, state-of-the-art military helicopters and other equipment to the Indian armed forces," Trump said on Monday.
In their talks, Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are likely to focus on a wide variety of bilateral and regional issues including trade and investment, defence and security, counter-terrorism, H1B, energy security, religious freedom, proposed peace deal with Taliban in Afghanistan and situation in the Indo-Pacific, according to Indian and US officials.
On Thursday, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said around five pacts providing for cooperation in areas of intellectual property rights, trade facilitation and homeland security are expected to be finalised during Trump's visit.
Other events:
In the afternoon, Trump is expected to attend certain private events at the US Embassy, including a roundtable with industry representatives.
(With inputs from agencies)
