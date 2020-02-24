US will sign USD 3 billion defence deals with India tomorrow: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Monday asserted that relations with India hold a special place for his country, saying that America "loves" and is "loyal" to India.

Addressing the 'Namaste Trump' event at the Motera Stadium here, Trump also announced that the US will seal defence deals worth USD 3 billion on Tuesday. Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding delegation-level official talks on Tuesday in New Delhi.

"I'm pleased to announce that tomorrow our representatives will sign deals to sell over US $ 3 Billion, in the absolute finest state of the art military helicopters and other equipment to the Indian armed forces," said Trump at Motera stadium.