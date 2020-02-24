'Taj Mahal is a testament to the beauty of Indian culture': US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited the Taj Mahal during their first official visit to India. Trump was also accompanied by his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Assisted by a guide, the couple took a stroll at the Taj Mahal lawns. They also posed for a picture at Diana's bench. At the same time, Ivanka and her husband, accompanied by the high-level US delegation, were seen posing for pictures at the 17th-century monument built by Mughal ruler Shah Jahan in memory of his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal.