'Taj Mahal is a testament to the beauty of Indian culture': US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited the Taj Mahal during their first official visit to India. Trump was also accompanied by his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner.
Assisted by a guide, the couple took a stroll at the Taj Mahal lawns. They also posed for a picture at Diana's bench. At the same time, Ivanka and her husband, accompanied by the high-level US delegation, were seen posing for pictures at the 17th-century monument built by Mughal ruler Shah Jahan in memory of his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal.
"The Taj Mahal inspires awe. A timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture! Thank you, India!" Trump wrote in the visitor's book.
Upon his arrival at the Agra airport, the Trumps were received by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Several folk artists also performed at the airport to welcome the Trumps.
Students lined up the streets of Agra carrying Indian and American flags while the Trumps were on their way to the Taj Mahal.
Earlier in the day, Donald Trump addressed more than a lakh people during the 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. He was accompanied by PM Modi on the dias.
More than 40 foreign dignitaries have visited the Taj Mahal so far, including Princess Diana, Prince William and wife Kate Middleton, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife among others.
(With Input from Agencies)
