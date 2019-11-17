All-Party Meet: PM tells Opp he is ready to discuss economy, Kashmir

Ahead of Parliament's winter session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday assured at the all-party meeting that the government is ready to discuss all issues, while the opposition strongly raised Lok Sabha MP Farooq Abdullah's detention and demanded that he be allowed to attend the House.

At the government-convened meeting, the Opposition demanded that the issues of economic slowdown, job loss and farm distress must be discussed during the session, Congress' leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

At the meeting attended by 27 parties, Prime Minister Modi said most important job of the House is to discuss and debate, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters.

PM Modi said that this session should also be as productive as the last one, according to Joshi.

"Government is ready to discuss all issues within the framework of rules and procedures of the Houses," Modi was quoted as saying.

Constructive discussion in Parliament also keeps the bureaucracy alert, the Prime Minister said at the meeting.

Opposition leaders raised the issue of Abdullah's detention and demanded that he be allowed to attend the session, but got no definite response from the government, sources said.

Farooq Abdullah's detention was raised at the all-party meet, National Conference MP Hasnain Masoodi said, adding that the government is under constitutional obligation to ensure his participation in the Parliament session.