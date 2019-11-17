Ayodhya Verdict: AIMPLB to seek review, refuses alternative 5-acre plot

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) decided on Sunday that it would file a petition seeking review of the Supreme Court's judgement in the Ayodhya issue.
The AIMPLB has also categorically decided to refuse the 5 acre alternative land that the Supreme Court has asked the Centre to allot for a mosque.
"The land of the mosque belongs to Allah and under Sharia law, it cannot be given to anybody," AIMPLB secretary Zafaryab Jilani told reporters after a meeting of the board here.
"The board has also categorically refused to take five-acre land in Ayodhya in lieu of the mosque. The board is of the view that there cannot be any alternative to the mosque," he added.
However, after the meeting Maulana Arshad Madani of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind said, "Despite the fact that we already know that our review petition will be dismissed 100%, we must file a review petition. It is our right."
The decision comes a week after the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board welcomed the Supreme Court verdict regarding the case. The board had also made it clear that it will not go file any review petition against the case.
Settling a fractious issue that goes back more than a century, the Supreme Court, in its verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title case on November 9, said the entire 2.77 acres of disputed land should be handed over to the deity Ram Lalla, who was one of the three litigants in the case.
The five-judge Constitution bench headed by Ranjan Gogoi also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre alternative plot to the Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya to build a mosque.
(Inputs from PTI)
