Ayodhya Verdict: AIMPLB to seek review, refuses alternative 5-acre plot

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) decided on Sunday that it would file a petition seeking review of the Supreme Court's judgement in the Ayodhya issue.

The AIMPLB has also categorically decided to refuse the 5 acre alternative land that the Supreme Court has asked the Centre to allot for a mosque.

"The land of the mosque belongs to Allah and under Sharia law, it cannot be given to anybody," AIMPLB secretary Zafaryab Jilani told reporters after a meeting of the board here.

"The board has also categorically refused to take five-acre land in Ayodhya in lieu of the mosque. The board is of the view that there cannot be any alternative to the mosque," he added.