Winter is Here: BJP looks to pass Citizenship Amendment Bill in Winter Session

In Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar too made the promise of bringing the NRC in the state during his election campaigning. Even Mohan Bhagwat, the RSS Supremo has been pitching for the same, though behind closed doors.

But, what happened in Assam after the NRC implementation. After the updated final NRC in Assam was released on August 31 this year, it excluded the names of over 19 lakh applicants including Hindu. Now, the CAB will ensure they are not harmed.

In another rally in Bengal, in April this year, Shah had given a peek into his larger plan, "After passing the Bill, we would bring the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, so that all the refugees get citizenship, and then we will bring the NRC to throw out each and every infiltrator."

The Odds against CAB But the bone of contention in this grand plan of the BJP remains not only the opposition which has said it will oppose it once put to vote, but many northeastern states fear that the Bangladeshi immigrants will be settled in their areas, which will unsettle their ethnic uniqueness.

In run up to the 2019 General Election, almost entire Northeast, mostly ruled by the BJP or NDA governments protested. But as a revamped bill is all set to be reintroduced by the Modi government, there are provisions that are said to be included to "protect" the indigenous people or the Northeast. Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh said: "We trust and have confidence that central leaders will be there to protect the indigenous people of the Northeastern region," during a media interaction in October. As Parliament is all set to convene, he has reiterated his comment.