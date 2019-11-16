Indore: UN’s WIPO, IPO India to brief MSMEs about IPR

Indore: For the first time, World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), a United Nations (UN) specialised agency and Intellectual Property Office, India (IPO) will inform about the ways of obtaining Intellectual Property Rights including Patent, Copy Right and Geo-graphical Indication (GI) tag to the bosses of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) of the region.

The heads of the both the organisation will present in the one day seminar, to be held at Brilliant Convention Centre, on November 29.

Pravin Agrawal, CII MP State Council Chairman, informed that considering city as a financial capital of the State and hub of the MSMEs, where more than 4000 such units are working for more than two decades, WIPO and IPO India in coordination with CII decided to organise one day seminar on ‘National Roving Seminar on Patent Cooperation Treaty’ (PCT).

At the seminar an overview on the PCT system will provide more clarity on how to take advantage of the international system for business excellence, in particular for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). The one day seminar aims to explain to the participants about the PCT system, recent developments and its effective use to protect an invention.

Naresh Prasad, Assistant Director General and Chief of Staff, Office of the Director General, WIPO and OP Gupta, an IAS officer and Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India shall be joining the seminar.

Major attraction of Seminar

-Overview of the PCT System, Receiving Office/International Bureau (RO/IB) and IB Roles.

-Use of the PCT by the Indian Patent Office-National Perspective.

-Functions of the RO/IN, International Authorities and WIPO Digital Access Service (DAS).

-Overview of the e-PCT System and Live Demonstration.

-National Phase Entry under the PCT.

-Overview of IPR Regime in India.

-PCT System users view; followed by Q&A.

Key Speakers:

-Naresh Prasad, Assistant Director General and Chief of Staff, Office of the Director General, World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO)

-OP Gupta, IAS, Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.

-Mougamadou Abidine, Head, PCT Operations Section 1, PCT Operations Division, WIPO.

-Chen Yinghua, Associate Technical Cooperation Officer, PCT Technical Cooperation Section, PCT International Cooperation Division WIPO.