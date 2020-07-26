Alibaba and fake news? Why an Indian court has summoned China's Alibaba and Jack Ma

A Gurugram district court has summoned tech giant, Alibaba and its founder Jack Ma in a case where a former employee said he was wrongfully sacked after he objected to censorship and fake news on the company's apps.

As per reports, a former employee of Alibaba's UC Web, Pushpandra Singh Parmar has alleged that UC Web used to censor content seen as unfavourable to China and its apps UC Browser and UC News spread false news "to cause social and political turmoil" in India.

Civil Judge Sonia Sheokand of district court in Gurugram has issued summons for Alibaba, Jack Ma and about a dozen individuals or company units, asking them to appear in court or through a lawyer on July 29.